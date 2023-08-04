Commentary: When parenting goals shift from lullabies to Taylor Swift concert tickets

SINGAPORE: In life, we preach the virtue of honesty and simplicity. At work, we espouse the importance of collaboration and responsibility. At home, we teach our children values like being grateful, staying humble and resisting the allure of material things.

All those principles went out the window on Jul 5 when the UOB cardholder presales for Taylor Swift shows in March 2024 opened. It became a frenzy. Everyone was out for themselves.

From a marketing perspective, UOB, as the partner bank to Taylor Swift’s concert, struck gold: A fandom desperate for a chance to watch their idol after years of concert drought, parents of fans who are willing enablers in this post COVID-19 world, and superstar concerts that are pricey and elusive.

Those who opted to battle for the tickets online posted photos of themselves commandeering multiple devices to try and get the best queue number. Others took leave or made it clear to co-workers that they might be distracted that day.

Many were parents. All day, my feeds on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram and WhatsApp chats blew up with live updates of people trying to secure the tickets.