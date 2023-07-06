Commentary: Whether Taylor Swift or Coldplay, buying concert tickets doesn’t have to be a nightmare

SINGAPORE: It’s both a curse and blessing for fans as Singapore’s entertainment scene heats up. Fans were thrilled when big-name acts like Coldplay and Taylor Swift recently announced concerts within days of each other. But the worry also set in almost immediately: Will I get tickets?

It is no secret that snagging concert tickets has become a tricky affair. UOB cardholder presales for Taylor Swift shows in March 2024 started at 12pm on Wednesday (Jul 5), ahead of general sales on Jul 7. Queue numbers reportedly reached a million within 10 minutes of opening and all presale tickets were snapped up by 3pm.

After patiently waiting in virtual queues that seemed to stretch for eternity only to see the dreaded “sold out” sign, determined fans now brace themselves for exorbitant prices from resellers and potential scams.

Cue the villains of the story: Ticket scalpers. Based on a check on the ticket resale site Viagogo, a Category 1 seated ticket for Coldplay had an asking price of S$1,217 (US$900) - more than four times its original price of S$268. A Category 1 ticket for Taylor Swift was going for as much as S$3,487, compared with its original price of S$348.