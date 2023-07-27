Retrenchments down after three quarters of increases, unemployment rates remain low: MOM

SINGAPORE: The labour market in Singapore remained stable in the second quarter of 2023, with retrenchments declining following three consecutive quarters of increases, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday (Jul 27).

"Total employment continued to expand though at a slower pace, and unemployment rates remained unchanged," the ministry said in its Labour Market Advance Release for the quarter.

A total of 3,200 people were retrenched, down from the 3,820 who lost their jobs in the first quarter of the year, with business reorganisation and restructuring continuing to be a top reason for layoffs.

That number is around the non-recessionary pre-pandemic range seen in 2019, MOM said.

"Retrenchments continued to be driven by services and most were in IT services and wholesale trade," the ministry said.

"There was a substantial decline in the number of retrenchments in manufacturing, following the larger-scale retrenchments that occurred in previous quarters.

"The number of retrenchments in other remaining sectors has declined or were broadly stable."