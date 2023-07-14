Economists gloomy on Singapore’s outlook despite dodging technical recession

SINGAPORE: While Singapore dodged a technical recession in the second quarter, economists remain gloomy on the outlook for the year, saying the economy is likely to stay stagnant and recovery is uncertain.

One analyst said he expects the government to downgrade its full-year forecast.

In May, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) had maintained its 2023 growth forecast for Singapore at 0.5 to 2.5 per cent.

However, the economy will have to grow over 1.6 per cent on-quarter on average in the second half of the year to hit the middle of that range, said Mr Alex Holmes, a senior Asia economist at consultancy firm Oxford Economics.

“That appears unrealistic and a downgrade is likely,” he added.

“Given that Singapore is such a trade-dependent nation and exports are so important to its GDP (gross domestic product), the fact that external demand has been rather weak is really weighing on the manufacturing sector,” Mr Holmes told CNA’s Asia Now on Friday (Jul 14).