Singapore's economy grew 0.7% in Q2, faster than previous quarter: Advance estimates

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economy grew 0.7 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023, faster than the 0.4 per cent growth in the preceding quarter, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Friday (Jul 14).

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, Singapore's economy expanded by 0.3 per cent.

This is a turnaround from the 0.4 per cent contraction in the first quarter, averting the risk of a technical recession which is defined as two consecutive quarter-on-quarter contractions.

The advance GDP estimates for the second quarter are computed largely from data in April and May – the first two months of the second quarter.

They are intended as an early indication of GDP growth in the quarter and are subject to revision when more comprehensive data becomes available, said MTI.

SECTOR PERFORMANCES

The manufacturing sector contracted by 7.5 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, deteriorating from the 5.3 per cent contraction in the previous quarter.

"The weak performance of the sector was due to output declines across all manufacturing clusters, except for the transport engineering cluster," said MTI.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the sector shrank at a slower pace of 1.3 per cent in the second quarter, compared to the 4.5 per cent contraction in the preceding quarter.