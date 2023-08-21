Commentary: Taylor Swift, Coldplay concerts strike the right chord for Singapore’s stock market

SINGAPORE: The concert scene is booming right now. Cantopop legend Jacky Cheung - whose concerts went on sale in April this year - just played 11 sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

And earlier last month, tickets for the Singapore stop of American pop star Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour - which will be held over six nights at the National Stadium in March next year - sold out in just eight hours.

The demand for Tay Tay tickets reached a fever pitch, with more than 1 million people vying for them in an online queue and lines forming outside SingPost outlets a full 48 hours before general sales commenced. This spectacle mirrored the fervour seen the previous month, when fans scrambled for tickets to British band Coldplay's performances, scheduled for January next year.

In this context, it’s not uncommon for ticket prices, and correspondingly, hotel rates, to reach sky-high prices, fuelling talk of “tourflation”.