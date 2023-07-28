Liverpool arrive in Singapore for friendlies against Bayern Munich, Leicester City

SINGAPORE: More than 100 Reds supporters showed up at The Ritz Carlton to welcome Liverpool Football Club on their arrival on Friday (Jul 28).
The English Premier League team are in Singapore to play preseason friendlies against Leicester City and Bayern Munich.
Manager Jurgen Klopp was first to emerge from the team bus, and he didn't disappoint, spending 20 minutes to interact with fans, sign autographs and pose for wefies.
Among those that drew the loudest cheers were fan favourites Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who greeted the crowd with waves and smiles.
The supporters also managed to catch a glimpse of new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.
Liverpool will take on fellow English side Leicester City at the National Stadium on Sunday, before playing German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich next Wednesday.
The Reds will also hold an open training session on Saturday.
The football events are part of the inaugural Singapore Festival of Football Driven by CDG Zig, running from Jul 26 to Aug 2.
In Wednesday’s opening match, Tottenham Hotspur beat Singapore Premier League outfit Lion City Sailors 5-1.
