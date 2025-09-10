Singapore Flyer closes rides temporarily after 'technical issue'

SINGAPORE: Rides on the Singapore Flyer have been temporarily suspended after a technical issue was detected during a routine maintenance inspection.

Straco Leisure, which owns the attraction, said on Wednesday (Sep 10) that the closure was a precautionary measure.

"We are working closely with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to conduct the necessary inspection, repairs and rectification works," it said in a media statement.

"Meanwhile, shops and restaurants at Singapore Flyer’s retail terminal remain open."

A Singapore Flyer spokesperson said that no one is currently on the observation wheel, and inspection works are ongoing.

Customers with prior bookings can contact Straco's customer service team for assistance, the company said.

Those who made bookings through third-party platforms should contact their booking agent directly, according to a post on the attraction's Facebook page.

The public can also check Singapore Flyer’s website and social media pages for updates, Straco added.

The attraction previously suspended operations in January 2022 after a "technical issue" was found during a routine maintenance inspection.

Inspections and tests carried out under the supervision of an appointed specialist professional engineer had revealed "some technical issues" affecting a small section of the outer layer of a spoke cable, a Singapore Flyer spokesperson told CNA then.

Spoke cables support the outside rim of a giant observation wheel by holding it in compression.

In a similar incident in 2019, media outlet The Straits Times reported that 39 people on the ride had to be evacuated due to a technical issue involving a spoke cable.

CNA has contacted BCA and the Singapore Flyer for more information.