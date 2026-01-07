Singapore rolls out new A-to-C food safety grading system based on F&B outlets' track record

SINGAPORE: From Jan 19, food establishments will be assessed under a new grading system that reflects consistent food safety performance rather than relying on annual snapshots, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on Wednesday (Jan 7).

The Safety Assurance for Food Establishments (SAFE) framework replaces the current A-to-D grading system that has been in place since 1997, which bases ratings on once-yearly assessments.

Instead, grades will reflect an establishment’s long-term food safety track record, implementation of food safety management systems and the appointment of an advanced food hygiene officer.

Under the new system, about 45,000 retail and non-retail food outlets will receive grades A, B or C. New establishments operating for less than a year will be assigned a "NEW" grade.

"The SAFE framework offers a more effective way to assess food safety performance," said Dr Tan Lee Kim, SFA’s director-general of food administration and deputy CEO of food safety.

"By recognising food establishments which consistently maintain high standards, we strengthen food safety across the industry while empowering consumers to make informed choices."

HOW THE NEW SYSTEM WORKS

Under phase 1 of the new system, which starts on Jan 19, all establishments must have maintained a good food safety track record of more than three years to get an A rating. Those with a good track record of one to three years will get a B grade.

Establishments that commit major violations – including licence suspensions under the points demerit system or court convictions for food safety offences – will be immediately downgraded to grade C and subjected to more frequent inspections.