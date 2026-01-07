Singapore rolls out new A-to-C food safety grading system based on F&B outlets' track record
The new framework will replace the current system that grades businesses A to D based on once-yearly assessments.
SINGAPORE: From Jan 19, food establishments will be assessed under a new grading system that reflects consistent food safety performance rather than relying on annual snapshots, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on Wednesday (Jan 7).
The Safety Assurance for Food Establishments (SAFE) framework replaces the current A-to-D grading system that has been in place since 1997, which bases ratings on once-yearly assessments.
Instead, grades will reflect an establishment’s long-term food safety track record, implementation of food safety management systems and the appointment of an advanced food hygiene officer.
Under the new system, about 45,000 retail and non-retail food outlets will receive grades A, B or C. New establishments operating for less than a year will be assigned a "NEW" grade.
"The SAFE framework offers a more effective way to assess food safety performance," said Dr Tan Lee Kim, SFA’s director-general of food administration and deputy CEO of food safety.
"By recognising food establishments which consistently maintain high standards, we strengthen food safety across the industry while empowering consumers to make informed choices."
HOW THE NEW SYSTEM WORKS
Under phase 1 of the new system, which starts on Jan 19, all establishments must have maintained a good food safety track record of more than three years to get an A rating. Those with a good track record of one to three years will get a B grade.
Establishments that commit major violations – including licence suspensions under the points demerit system or court convictions for food safety offences – will be immediately downgraded to grade C and subjected to more frequent inspections.
The framework also divides food establishments into two categories based on their level of food processing or preparation.
Category 1 comprises around 11,500 establishments involved in higher-risk food operations, including restaurants with kitchens of at least 16 sq m, food caterers, in-house kitchens and canteens with catering services. Food processing facilities and slaughterhouses also come under this category.
Category 2 covers about 33,500 operators with low to moderate food preparation levels, such as bakeries, pubs, nightclubs, takeaway outlets, smaller restaurants and food stalls in coffee shops, hawker centres and food courts.
From phase 2, which has no start date yet, category 1 establishments will have to meet two additional requirements to maintain an A rating: implementing a certified food safety management system and appointing an advanced food hygiene officer.
The officer will be responsible for developing, implementing and managing food safety protocols that identify and prevent hazards throughout the food handling and preparation process – from receiving ingredients to serving customers.
Category 2 operators will not be subject to these additional requirements. SFA said more details on the second phase will be announced by next year.
FAST-TRACK OPTION
Category 1 establishments without a history of C ratings can access a fast-track pathway to grade A by meeting three conditions: at least one year of good food safety track records, appointment of an advanced food hygiene officer and implementation of a certified food safety management system.
No fast-track option is available for category 2 operators.
The new framework supersedes a previous version announced in 2021 that proposed a colour-banding system with bronze, silver and gold ratings corresponding to three, five or 10-year licence durations. That system was scheduled to begin on Jan 1, 2023, but was not implemented.
From Jan 19, the public can check an establishment's food safety grade by scanning the QR code on the SFA licence displayed at the premises or by visiting SFA's website.
Unlike the current system, establishments are not required to prominently display their grades on-site.