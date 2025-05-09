Flu, COVID-19 vaccines now mandatory for Singapore Haj pilgrims

SINGAPORE: All Singapore Haj pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia in June are required to be vaccinated for influenza and COVID-19, in addition to the mandatory meningococcal shot.

This comes after the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) updated its vaccination requirements, in consultation with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

"This is to safeguard Haj pilgrims' health throughout their journey and better protect them from infections while overseas," said MOH and CDA in a joint news release on Friday (May 9).

For the COVID-19 vaccination requirement, pilgrims must show proof of "either a single dose of the updated vaccine for the 2024-2025 season, completion of primary vaccination series, or laboratory-confirmed recovery from a COVID-19 infection during the year 2024".

Under the influenza vaccination requirement, pilgrims must receive the jab within 12 months before their travel date.

Those who have received the meningococcal vaccination must have completed it at least 10 days before departure.

Pilgrims must provide proof of the respective vaccinations.

MOH and CDA said that MUIS had earlier informed pilgrims about the updated vaccination requirements via Haj collaterals so that they have time to arrange for the jabs.

The authorities also recommended that pilgrims ensure they are up-to-date with other national recommended vaccinations listed in the National Adult Immunisation Schedule and National Childhood Immunisation Schedule.

For instance, elderly and medically vulnerable pilgrims should take the pneumococcal vaccine before their trip, they said.

The recommendations also apply to pilgrims from Singapore who plan to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah pilgrimages, added MOH and CDA.

In planning for a safe pilgrimage, the authorities advised pilgrims to consult their healthcare provider four to six weeks before travelling, about any vaccinations and preventive medications they should get.

Pilgrims are also recommended to have both their physical vaccination certificates and digital vaccination records via the HealthHub app ready for border checks in Saudi Arabia.

Previously, only the meningococcal vaccine was required for the 2024 Haj and Umrah pilgrimages, with influenza and COVID-19 jabs under the recommended vaccinations list, according to MOH's health advisory then.

MUIS has issued letters of offer to 900 pilgrims for the Haj 2025 pilgrimage.