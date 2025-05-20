Drug offenders in halfway houses less likely to reoffend after release compared to others: SPS

He now works as a security guard at the facility, hoping to set an example for residents like 48-year-old Jack – not his real name – get clean and reintegrate into society.

Jack, who is going through his fourth rehabilitation and a 20-year battle with drugs, told CNA he did not want to disappoint his family anymore.

"My parents are getting older. I would really want to spend my time with them … because they have always been there for me,” he said.

This is Jack’s first time in a halfway house. He hopes the programme, which he said has taught him life skills, will help him find a stable career in F&B when he completes his sentence.

Like Jack, Aaron – also not his real name – who is at HCSA Highpoint halfway house, hopes the programme will assist in keeping him on the straight and narrow after being incarcerated seven times.

The 55-year-old credits the dedication of the staff in encouraging him to turn the page on his past.

He said their support never wavered even after he left the halfway house prematurely, discharging himself in January last year after he was suspected of possessing and consuming substances.