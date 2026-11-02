Singapore haze: 24-hr PSI readings in the good-to-moderate across the country

SINGAPORE: The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) across Singapore on Monday (Nov 2) was in the good-to-moderate range, as 1-hour PM2.5 readings were in the normal range.

At 8am, the hourly PM2.5 readings ranged from 26 to 44 to across the five regions, all within the normal band. The PSI readings ranged from 64 to 84.

Air quality has remained in the good-to-moderate range since 11pm on Oct 25, following an earlier spell of hazy conditions.

On Sunday, showers fell over the northern, western and eastern parts of Singapore, said NEA in its haze situation update, adding that localised moderate to dense smoke plumes were observed in Kalimantan.

The 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the moderate range on Monday, between 51 and 80.

"For tomorrow, the haze situation over Singapore is expected to remain subdued due to showers over Sumatra, Kalimantan and Singapore and the surrounding region," said NEA on Sunday.

"While the prevailing winds are expected to blow from the east or southeast on Tuesday and Wednesday, forecast showers are likely to keep the haze situation suppressed."