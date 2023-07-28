Singapore’s health tech agency IHiS relaunches as Synapxe, taps artificial intelligence for better care
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s health tech agency Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS) has been rebranded as Synapxe.
It is also looking to tap artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver more efficient care.
The agency marks its 15th anniversary this year. Its new name is inspired by synapses — critical nodes for transmitting information between neurons throughout the body — and reflects the growth of its work in shaping the future of health technology in Singapore.
Synapxe supports the operations of 46 public healthcare institutions, including acute hospitals and polyclinics, and some 1,400 community partners such as nursing homes and general practitioners (GPs).
ENSURING MEDICAL INFORMATION FLOWS SEAMLESSLY
At an anniversary event on Thursday (Jul 27), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said Synapxe is a “critical entity” that ensures medical information – from medical records to healthcare assistance – flows seamlessly throughout the entire healthcare ecosystem.
“When that happens, the entire nervous and sensory system of Singapore healthcare will be activated, and operate as one. Care can be delivered in the community and at home,” he added.
“Residents, with the support of the community and GPs, can care for their own health. Seniors can better age gracefully in communities. We can all practise preventive care effectively.”
Acute hospitals can attend to complex cases more effectively, while healthcare workers can have more tools to make their work better, added Mr Ong.
ACCELERATING HEALTH INNOVATION
The agency has been driving the technology development plans to support the implementation of the Health Ministry’s (MOH) Healthier SG programme, which focuses heavily on preventive care and aims to have citizens take charge of their own healthcare.
Synapxe chief executive officer Ngiam Siew Ying said: “Healthier SG involves making sure that each resident has a sort of plan to look after their own health, and it often happens outside of regular brick-and-mortar encounters between a doctor and patient.”
Behind the scenes, the national health information grid holds the data together and ensures interoperability, so residents can “have a full view of their health encounters”, she added.
The agency's HealthX platform, which aims to bring health tech ideas to reality, provides multiple enablers to support public healthcare institutions and industry partners in their smart health innovation journey.
These include HealthX Call-for-Innovation, an open platform for experimentation of ideas, and HealthX Co-Innovation Labs, where industry partners can work with Synapxe and the public healthcare sector to co-create prototypes and scale solutions.
TAPPING AI FOR BETTER CARE
Synpaxe is also applying advanced deep learning and AI capabilities in healthcare.
For instance, doctors could soon be using AI to detect early signs of chronic diseases in patients.
Known as the Assisted Chronic Disease Explanation using AI (ACE-AI), the tool uses a deep-learning algorithm to calculate such risks. It will be piloted by the end of this year with 20 GPs.
Telehealth will also become more sophisticated.
An AI-monitoring system is being developed with the aim of getting patients to take their medication properly, and can be used in cases like home care and chronic disease treatment.
Called the Augmented Video Analytics for Medication Adherence (AV-MED), it uses real-time video monitoring to check that patients go through each step correctly.
Ms Ngiam said Synapxe will continue to harness smart technologies such as generative AI and cloud to power key programmes “to improve the health of our people and ensure a future-ready health system for Singapore”.