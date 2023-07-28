Singapore’s health tech agency IHiS relaunches as Synapxe, taps artificial intelligence for better care

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s health tech agency Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS) has been rebranded as Synapxe.

It is also looking to tap artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver more efficient care.

The agency marks its 15th anniversary this year. Its new name is inspired by synapses — critical nodes for transmitting information between neurons throughout the body — and reflects the growth of its work in shaping the future of health technology in Singapore.

Synapxe supports the operations of 46 public healthcare institutions, including acute hospitals and polyclinics, and some 1,400 community partners such as nursing homes and general practitioners (GPs).