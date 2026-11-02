CNA Explains: Why Singapore’s historic bid for a seat on the International Court of Justice matters

SINGAPORE: When the United Nations convenes in New York on Tuesday (Nov 3) to elect judges to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Singapore will be watching keenly with unprecedented interest.

For the first time since joining the UN as a newly independent nation in 1965, Singapore has fielded a candidate – Ms Rena Lee, 57 – for the world’s highest judicial bench.

The bid is seen as far more than an individual milestone for Singapore. Securing a seat on the 15-judge ICJ, also known as the World Court, goes to the core of its foreign policy and security as a small island nation.

“For small states, governance by international law is not a matter of choice but one of survival,” Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong said at the UN headquarters in New York on Oct 29, a few days ahead of the ICJ vote.

Addressing the 193-member UN General Assembly (UNGA), Mr Tong said upholding international law and the UN Charter is paramount to ensure that “might does not make right” in an increasingly contested world, especially for small states.

“All states, big or small, old or young, are treated as sovereign equals before the court,” he said, referring to the ICJ.

In that light, the coming vote for a coveted spot on the ICJ is one to watch, analysts told CNA.

Singapore’s candidate Lee, who is also the country’s Ambassador for International Law, is one of 10 candidates vying for five contested seats on the Peace Palace bench in The Hague for the 2027 to 2036 term.

Her candidature was first announced in 2024, and she was formally nominated in 2026.

Should she win, she would make history as the first female ICJ judge from Southeast Asia and one of the first women from a small nation to serve on the court.

"This (outcome would be) a very significant - and, from my perspective, a welcome, if not historic, development," said Associate Professor Vincent-Joël Proulx from the National University of Singapore’s faculty of law.

The decision to enter the race reflects Singapore’s record of championing the rule of law through multilateralism, the peaceful settlement of international disputes, and the observance of international law, observers said.

"By providing its expertise in international law and dispute resolution through its candidate, Singapore would not only further champion peaceful dispute resolution and a rules-based multilateral community of states, but also contribute to enhancing the consistency, stability, and predictability of international law," said Assoc Prof Proulx.

Singapore’s willingness to participate in ICJ’s electoral process, despite the considerable campaigning and lobbying resources involved, shows the country’s confidence in international law institutions, he added.