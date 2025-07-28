Hotelier Loh Lik Peng appointed Singapore Land Authority chairman

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) on Monday (Jul 28) announced several board appointment changes at the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), including a new chairman and filmmaker Boo Junfeng as a new board member.

Loh Lik Peng, the founder and director of Unlisted Collection and a hotelier, restaurateur, and entrepreneur, will be appointed chairman of the SLA board on Aug 1. He has been on the board since 2017 and was appointed deputy chairman in 2020.

Outgoing chairman Yeoh Oon Jin is the former executive chairman of PwC Singapore, and has served on the SLA board since 2016.

"Under his leadership, SLA has made significant strides in transforming state properties to serve businesses and the community," MinLaw said.

"As chairman, Mr Yeoh pushed for the adaptive reuse of state properties for more social and community uses, successfully activating diverse spaces for community building and social good and pivoting state properties for uses that are attuned to evolving needs in the community."

This includes rejuvenating heritage buildings such as the former St Andrew’s Mission Hospital, MinLaw added.

Mr Yeoh also helped to advance the development of the digital conveyancing portal, "which will transform the current manual, paper-based conveyancing process into an efficient, streamlined digitalised process".

"Under Mr Yeoh’s guidance, SLA was elected co-chair of the United Nations Committee of Experts on Global GeoSpatial Information Management and implemented the refreshed National Geospatial Masterplan to drive a geoenabled Singapore," said MinLaw.

The Law Ministry and SLA thanked Mr Yeoh for his service and contributions.

Jerry Koh, a corporate lawyer and a managing partner at Allen and Gledhill, will be appointed deputy chairman of the board on Aug 1. He has been on the board since 2020.

NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Mr Boo, a director and writer at Peanut Pictures, will be appointed to the SLA board for two years.

His feature-length films, Sandcastle and Apprentice, have premiered at Cannes Film Festival. He also served as the creative director of Singapore's National Day Parade in 2018, 2021 and 2025.

Mr Boo is also the chair of the Singapore International Film Festival.

The other new appointee to the SLA board is Rafiq Bin Mohamad, the founder and the creative and branding director of design agency Feral.

The agency's clients include the Singapore Art Museum, The Lo and Behold Group and Restaurant Labyrinth.

Six other members of the board, including Lien Choong Luen, general manager of Gojek Singapore, were reappointed for another two years.

Angeline Poh, Mediacorp's chief customer and corporate development officer, will complete her board term on Jul 31.

"MinLaw and SLA extend our deepest gratitude to Ms Poh for her invaluable contributions to SLA during her appointment," the agencies said.

With five board members - including chief executive Calvin Phua - continuing to serve, there will be 13 members on the SLA board after Aug 1.