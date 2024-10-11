Singapore to launch new leadership training programme for Laos government officials next year: PM Wong
The Leadership and Governance Training Programme aims to share Singapore’s development experience and provide a platform for exchanging best practices.
VIENTIANE: Singapore will launch a new leadership training programme for senior Laos government officials next year, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Friday (Oct 11).
It aims to share Singapore’s development experience and provide a platform for exchanging best practices.
The initiative comes under the Singapore Cooperation Programme (SCP), Singapore’s flagship platform for technical cooperation with developing countries.
"Singapore is happy to have hosted almost 17,000 officials from Laos to date under the Singapore Cooperation Programme," Mr Wong said during an official dinner hosted by his Laotian counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in the capital Vientiane.
Past Laos attendees of SCP initiatives include current President Thongloun Sisoulith and Vice President Pany Yathotou.
"As two small countries with very similar population sizes, human capital is important for both Singapore and Laos, and we must maximise this precious resource,” said Mr Wong.
The two countries face geographical constraints, with Laos being land-locked, while Singapore is “sea-locked”, he added.
As such, both share a common interest in remaining connected to the region and staying resilient in an increasingly volatile world, said Mr Wong.
EFFORTS IN SUSTAINABILITY
Mr Wong, who is in Laos for the ASEAN summits, said energy connectivity and resilience is a major pillar of cooperation between the two countries, calling for "win-win projects" that benefit both sides.
He cited the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project as an example of the effort, noting that "good progress" has been made on the project.
"Step by step, we are putting together an ASEAN power grid which will enhance our collective security and accelerate our respective green transitions," he said.
Mr Wong added that both sides are building upon the memorandum of understanding on carbon credits collaboration signed during Mr Siphandone’s visit to Singapore in July, with officials currently working towards a legally binding implementation agreement.
"When concluded, it will help Singapore meet our climate targets while catalysing new green investments into Laos," said Mr Wong.
Both countries have also started collaborating on food security, and are also strengthening their public health systems together, he added.
BOOSTING CONNECTIVITY
Mr Wong also highlighted the connection between the people of the two countries.
He said that plans by low-cost carrier Scoot to increase its Vientiane-bound flights from three to four per week from December will “boost two-way travel and forge lasting friendships between our peoples”.
Many Singaporeans travel to popular tourist destinations like Luang Prabang and also visit the country for community and volunteer work, he noted.
Mr Wong kicked off his bilateral visit after the conclusion of the 44th and 45th ASEAN summits and related summits.
He was officially welcomed by Mr Siphandone in a ceremony at the Lao Prime Minister’s Office.
The two leaders and their delegations then held a meeting, before proceeding to dinner.
In his remarks during the dinner, Mr Siphandone reaffirmed Laos’ commitment to political and economic collaboration with Singapore, to achieve tangible outcomes benefiting both sides.
He cited clean energy, education and human resource development, as some areas of cooperation.
Mr Siphandone also thanked Singapore for its support of Laos’ ASEAN chairmanship this year, and humanitarian aid in the recent floods.
Mr Wong will call on Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith on Saturday, the final day of his trip.