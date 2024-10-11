Singapore to launch new leadership training programme for Laos government officials next year: PM Wong

VIENTIANE: Singapore will launch a new leadership training programme for senior Laos government officials next year, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Friday (Oct 11).

It aims to share Singapore’s development experience and provide a platform for exchanging best practices.

The initiative comes under the Singapore Cooperation Programme (SCP), Singapore’s flagship platform for technical cooperation with developing countries.

"Singapore is happy to have hosted almost 17,000 officials from Laos to date under the Singapore Cooperation Programme," Mr Wong said during an official dinner hosted by his Laotian counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in the capital Vientiane.

Past Laos attendees of SCP initiatives include current President Thongloun Sisoulith and Vice President Pany Yathotou.

"As two small countries with very similar population sizes, human capital is important for both Singapore and Laos, and we must maximise this precious resource,” said Mr Wong.

The two countries face geographical constraints, with Laos being land-locked, while Singapore is “sea-locked”, he added.

As such, both share a common interest in remaining connected to the region and staying resilient in an increasingly volatile world, said Mr Wong.