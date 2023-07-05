Singapore urges all parties to de-escalate tensions amid violence in Israel and West Bank

SINGAPORE: Singapore "remains deeply concerned" over the recent escalation of violence in Israel and the West Bank, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Tuesday (Jul 5).

"We also condemn all acts of terror, which cannot be justified. Both Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in peace and security."

There are currently no reports of Singaporeans affected by the attacks, it added.

Israeli forces on Monday began one of the biggest military operations in the occupied West Bank for years, one which the army labelled an "extensive counterterrorism effort".

It targeted the northern city of Jenin and featured armoured vehicles, army bulldozers and drones.

The army said it was aimed at destroying militant infrastructure and weapons in the Jenin refugee camp. More than 1,000 troops were deployed.