MAS keeps monetary policy unchanged, expects inflation to decline further

SINGAPORE: Inflation in Singapore is expected to ease, as the country's central bank kept its monetary policy unchanged on Monday (Oct 14).

It said core inflation – which excludes accommodation and private transport – has stepped down but is anticipated to decline further to around 2 per cent by the end of 2024.

Singapore’s growth momentum has picked up, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

"Barring a weakening in global final demand, the economy should continue to expand at a steady pace and keep close to its potential path in 2025."

It added: "Based on this outlook, MAS assesses that the monetary policy settings are for now still consistent with medium-term price stability."

This is the sixth time in a row that the central bank has held policy steady.

In Monday's monetary policy statement, MAS said it would maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band. There will also be no change to the band's width and the level at which it is centred.

Reuters polled 10 analysts, and nine expected the MAS to keep the policy unchanged.

Singapore's monetary policy is exchange-rate based, unlike in other countries, which use interest rates.

The MAS allows the Singapore dollar to strengthen or weaken against the currencies of Singapore's main trading partners within the S$NEER band, which is not publicly disclosed.

The central bank can adjust policy by changing the slope, mid-point and width of the band.

MAS last tightened policy in October 2022, when it re-centred the mid-point of its band.