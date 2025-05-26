Singapore Oceanarium, formerly known as SEA Aquarium, to open on Jul 23

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Oceanarium - previously known as SEA Aquarium - will open to the public on Jul 23 after a three-month facelift.

The new attraction in Sentosa is three times larger, with 22 zones that promise an immersive experience for visitors.

"More than just a new name, Singapore Oceanarium represents a bold transformation into a world-class ocean institute that inspires deeper knowledge, love and action for our oceans," Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in a media release on Monday (May 26).

The thematic zones include Ocean Wonders, home to one of the world’s largest kreisel habitats, housing thousands of moon jellies, as well as Singapore’s Coast, which features mangrove-inspired landscapes and interactive habitats that spotlight native biodiversity.

In Ancient Waters and Conquering Land, visitors will be able to see life-sized prehistoric animals and living fossils that trace the story of evolution.

The Spirit of Exploration exhibit houses Jewel of Muscat, a replica of a ninth-century Arabian dhow.