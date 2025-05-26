Singapore Oceanarium, formerly known as SEA Aquarium, to open on Jul 23
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Oceanarium - previously known as SEA Aquarium - will open to the public on Jul 23 after a three-month facelift.
The new attraction in Sentosa is three times larger, with 22 zones that promise an immersive experience for visitors.
"More than just a new name, Singapore Oceanarium represents a bold transformation into a world-class ocean institute that inspires deeper knowledge, love and action for our oceans," Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in a media release on Monday (May 26).
The thematic zones include Ocean Wonders, home to one of the world’s largest kreisel habitats, housing thousands of moon jellies, as well as Singapore’s Coast, which features mangrove-inspired landscapes and interactive habitats that spotlight native biodiversity.
In Ancient Waters and Conquering Land, visitors will be able to see life-sized prehistoric animals and living fossils that trace the story of evolution.
The Spirit of Exploration exhibit houses Jewel of Muscat, a replica of a ninth-century Arabian dhow.
Next to the Singapore Oceanarium is a research and learning centre that aims to further education, marine research and conservation, in partnership with academic institutions.
These include a five-year applied research collaboration with the National University of Singapore and a two-year research collaboration with the Earth Observatory of Singapore at Nanyang Technological University on climate resilience and marine conservation, said RWS.
"Singapore Oceanarium represents the next frontier for marine education and sustainability," said CEO of RWS Tan Hee Teck.
"We have created not just a destination, but a catalyst for change, a place where curiosity transforms into knowledge, and knowledge into real action."
Vice President of the Singapore Oceanarium Lam Xue Ying said the transformation from SEA Aquarium to a "purpose-driven institute" has been years in the making.
"We are dedicated to inspiring a new generation of ocean stewards by taking ocean education and interactive storytelling to the next level, through naturalistic habitats and immersive technology," she added.
Further details on programmes and ticket prices will be announced at a later date.