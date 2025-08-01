PM Lawrence Wong's National Day Message to be broadcast on Aug 8

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's National Day Message will be broadcast on Aug 8, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Friday (Aug 1).

Mr Wong, who is also finance minister, will deliver his message in English.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will deliver the message in Mandarin, while Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim will deliver it in Malay.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Manpower, Dinesh Vasu Dash will deliver the message in Tamil.

The first broadcast in English will air on CNA and CNA938 at 6.40pm.

The Malay broadcast will be at 8.30pm on Suria, followed by the Mandarin broadcast on Channel 8 and Capital 958 at 8.40pm.

The Tamil broadcast will air at 9pm on Vasantham and Oli 968.

The National Day Message in the four languages will also be available on the PMO website and its YouTube channel after the first broadcasts.

In Mr Wong's first National Day Message, he spoke about the efforts being made to keep the cost of living stable, as well as support for families under the Forward Singapore initiative.

He also shared how Singapore has been investing in research and development and new technologies, like robotics and artificial intelligence.