Coast guard took 'appropriate enforcement action' as Indonesian fishing boats entered Singapore waters: SPF

SINGAPORE: Singapore's coast guard took “appropriate enforcement action” after Indonesian fishing boats entered the country's waters multiple times, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday (Jan 2).

In response to media queries, SPF said it was aware of news articles and a video published by Indonesian fishermen who were fishing in Singapore territorial waters adjacent to Tuas on Dec 24.

In a viral video posted by news outlet Batampos on TikTok, a fisherman is seen falling into the sea, apparently due to the strong waves created by a Singapore Police Coast Guard boat. He was rescued by the other fishermen, one of whom could be heard shouting to the patrol boat’s crew.

Laying out the facts of the incident, SPF said Police Coast Guard officers observed on Dec 24 several Indonesian fishing boats entering and exiting Singapore territorial waters multiple times from about 8.45am.

As such, the coast guard deployed its boats in the area to “deter and stop” unauthorised vessels from entering Singapore waters.

At about 1.20pm, officers spotted that two out of a group of five Indonesian fishing vessels had entered Singapore waters further and were heading northwest towards Tuas View Extension.

A coast guard boat “intercepted” the two fishing vessels to prevent them from further encroaching into the area.

"Police Coast Guard officers then engaged the fishermen on board the fishing vessels in Singapore territorial waters and advised them to leave as unauthorised vessels were prohibited from entering the area.

"They eventually acceded and left Singapore territorial waters at about 1.40pm," said SPF.

"The Police Coast Guard took appropriate enforcement action in response to this encroachment by the fishermen," it added.

The police also said foreign vessels should comply with the instructions of Singapore authorities when in its waters, and that its coast guard will continue to execute its duties within Singapore waters in a "professional and safe manner".

The Singapore Consulate in Batam has engaged various Indonesian stakeholders on this incident, at their requests, and will continue doing so, SPF said.

The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency said previously that it was investigating the incident.

It met the fishermen involved on Dec 29 to assess their condition following the "dangerous" event, Indonesia’s state news agency Antara reported.

The fisherman who fell into the sea, Danil Mahadir Van, 18, told CNN Indonesia he was fishing in the area with his father.

"Suddenly the Singapore police came to chase us away, but we did not want to leave because we felt that it was part of our fishing area. But the (patrol boat) kept circling around, making big waves until I fell into the sea," Mahadir was quoted as saying by CNN Indonesia on Dec 28.

