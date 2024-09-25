Singapore Polytechnic students get hands-on learning opportunities with Super Puma helicopter

EQUIPPING STUDENTS WITH RELEVANT SKILLS

The Super Puma is a donation from the RSAF.



This comes as polytechnics are committed to investing in hardware, such as aircraft, to better prepare students for career prospects.



Final-year aeronautical engineering student Michelle Weng said it is easier to understand concepts through hands-on practices.



In the classroom, students learn about repairing and maintaining aircraft parts. Up close with an aircraft, they are able to see and apply what they have learnt.



Previously, SP had used the UH-1 Iroquois, a utility helicopter, for aircraft maintenance training. It has been used by more than 13,800 students since November 2010.



Second-year aerospace electronics student Hazirah Jaffar said the UH-1 Iroquois gave hands-on learners like her a clearer understanding of how to perform insulation and continuity checks on the various components.



“Practical training was essential for mastering this skill,” she said. “Without it, I would likely be confused about what to do.”



The Super Puma is equipped with a digital avionics system that is more reflective of current technology.



SP said it will continue to upgrade its equipment to help students stay ahead of the curve.



"As an educational institution, we also have to move with technology. This aircraft will help to move and upgrade our modules,” said Mr Liew Hui Sing, an aeronautical and aerospace specialist at the polytechnic.



He noted that SP's aeronautical engineering and aerospace electronic graduates are in demand in the workforce. He added that they can also move up the career ladder by securing jobs in areas like project management.