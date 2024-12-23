Singaporean parents shell out thousands of dollars to send preschoolers on Japan exchange programme

SINGAPORE: Leanne Seng flew from Singapore to Tokyo for an exchange programme at a local school in Omori town in October this year.

There, she joined the Japanese curriculum, overcoming a language barrier to participate in the local culture and form new bonds with her foreign peers.

The catch? Leanne is just six years old.

Her mother, financial systems support analyst Winnie Chia, sent her on the week-long programme to give her a memorable experience before she starts primary school next year.

The 38-year-old, who accompanied Leanne on the trip, said she makes it a point to bring all her children on a “graduation trip” with just them alone. Leanne is the middle child, with a four-year-old brother and an older sister aged nine.

“Her older sister went for a regular trip to Korea. Because Leanne is actually very extroverted, I wanted to give her an experience she would remember,” said Ms Chia.

Leanne is among the Singaporean participants of a programme run by Tokyo-based firm Japan Preschool Exchange.

When it began two-and-a-half years ago, the programme catered to families domestically within Japan. A high level of interest motivated the firm to expand globally from November last year.

“Since we started offering this programme internationally, so far about 80 international families have participated in the programme, with about half coming from Singapore,” said Ms Chiyu Sho, who heads the programme.

Each family typically has one or two children participating. As of Dec 15, 63 children from 47 Singaporean families have participated.

The programmes range from a week to three months, with the most popular options being the one-week and two-week trips, said Ms Chiyu.

A DIFFERENT CULTURE

Another Singaporean preschooler who went on exchange to Japan was five-year-old Eden Sim.

Her father, real estate agent Ken Sim, sent her on a two-week programme at Ueda International School in the city of Ueda, Nagano prefecture. It ran from the end of September into October, after which they headed to Tokyo where his wife joined them for a week-long family vacation.

One reason the 46-year-old signed his daughter up was to let her learn about another country’s culture and its education system.

It was also beneficial as she is at an age where she is developing her mental assessment capabilities, and would have the chance to make first-hand comparisons between the two societies on her own, he said.