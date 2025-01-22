New private home prices may rise as developers seek to avoid risks of en bloc sales: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Many residents at The Tanamera condominium are weary of en blocs after three failed attempts without any breakthrough.

A consensus has been tough to reach, given the various needs of unit owners there.

Some want to move while others enjoy the convenience of their location - close to Tanah Merah MRT Station, hawker centres and a wet market, said the condominium’s collective sales committee chairman Pooba Mahalingam.

Another challenge is that some of the units are not occupied by their owners, he said.

“The owner is not there and we cannot get that person to come down and sign the form. And we get feedback like ‘We will sign when you reach 70 per cent’ and ‘We will sign when you reach 75 per cent'", he told CNA.

“Such a response makes the job very difficult … because if everybody says they're waiting for 70 per cent, then we will never achieve it.”

Collective sales require the support of a majority of owners. For developments under 10 years old, at least 90 per cent of owners must agree, while a slightly lower proportion of owners - 80 per cent - must agree for developments 10 years or older like The Tanamera.