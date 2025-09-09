Singapore drops to 7th worldwide in ability to attract and retain talent

STRENGTH IN TALENT READINESS

Still, Singapore continued to perform strongly in readiness, slipping only one position to second place.

Executives surveyed rated the skills acquired through Singapore’s primary and secondary education system highly, saying they matched the needs of a competitive economy.

Other strengths included the proportion of science graduates, the number of international tertiary students, and scores from the OECD’s PISA survey of 15-year-olds.

Singapore also ranked third in a sub-indicator measuring how highly skilled foreign professionals viewed its business environment.

At a press conference on Monday, IMD World Competitiveness Center director Arturo Bris said the rising cost of living in Singapore has made it harder for talent to stay.

He added that while Singapore does "more than enough" in education, it ranks low due to its relatively low investment in this area.

Professor Misiek Piskorski, dean of executive education at IMD, noted that organisations are relocating to neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, which have become more stable and prosperous, and companies can get a "similar quality workforce for a much lower price".

"So it's not necessarily that the talent itself is leaving, it's that many organisations are leaving, and the sort of talent follows with that," he said.

Still, Prof Piskorski expressed confidence Singapore would rebound, saying he expects the country to come back with a "very well thought-out plan" to reattract people.

Apart from Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates also joined the list of Asian economies in the top 10, coming in ninth.

IMD said both Hong Kong and the UAE had successfully attracted large numbers of international students. The UAE was found to have a “highly competitive” private sector, while Hong Kong was praised for its “outstanding” academic performance.

According to IMD, international student mobility will lay the foundation for long-term talent strategies, particularly for countries that can integrate these students into their labour markets.

Other Asian economies in the top 50 include Taiwan, which placed 17th, and Malaysia, which placed 25th. South Korea was 37th on the list and China was ranked 38th.