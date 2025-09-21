Singapore Red Cross hands over S$1.2m in humanitarian aid for Palestinian evacuees in Egypt

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has handed over S$1.2 million (US$934,295) worth of humanitarian aid for Palestinian evacuees in Egypt.

The current aid tranche comprises a previously announced S$440,000 worth of tents and a new commitment of S$758,000 for essential medical and educational services for the evacuees.

This includes medical consumables and equipment, and a mobile education unit, SRC said in a media release on Sunday (Sep 21).

The funding forms part of Singapore's tenth tranche of humanitarian assistance for affected civilians in Gaza, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

The symbolic handover of donations was witnessed by Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Mr Tharman is in Egypt for a state visit from Sep 19 to Sep 22.

To date, SRC said it has contributed S$1.9 million in aid for the people of Gaza, channelled through the Egyptian Red Crescent, which included medical supplies, hygiene kits, food provisions, water filtration systems, and food parcels.

It added that it has also contributed an additional S$500,000 for relief operations through its other partners in the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Other contributions the SRC said it has made included the deployment of an operations coordinator and an eight-person team to assist the Egyptian Red Crescent with relief operations in 2024.

With the latest tranche of donations, Singapore and Singaporeans have cumulatively contributed over S$23 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza, MFA added.

Benjamin William, SRC's secretary-general and CEO, said together with the Egyptian Red Crescent, the "tranche of aid represents our unwavering commitment to ensuring that displaced children can continue to learn and that families receive the medical care they urgently need".

"We believe that access to education and healthcare is not only a fundamental need but also a lifeline of dignity and hope for those rebuilding their lives.

"Meanwhile, we will do what we can to continue our relief efforts for the displaced communities within Gaza,” said Mr William.

The conflict in Gaza - triggered by Hamas-led attacks in Israel on Oct 7, 2023 - has seen more than 65,000 Palestinians killed, according to Gazan health authorities.