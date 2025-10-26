Chinese-flagged ship sinks after collision with Singapore-registered vessel near Guangzhou; search and rescue underway

SINGAPORE: Search and rescue operations are underway after a Chinese-flagged ship sank following a collision with a Singapore-registered vessel in waters off Guangzhou, China, on Saturday (Oct 25) evening.

The incident happened at about 8pm on Saturday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a media statement, adding that it was informed of the incident on Sunday.

No injuries were reported among the 23 crew members on the Singapore-registered container vessel, WAN HAI A17, said MPA.



According to information provided by Wan Hai Lines, no pollution has also been reported, it added.

It was reported that HAI LI 5 - the Chinese-registered vessel - had sunk, said MPA.



"Chinese authorities are conducting search and rescue operations," it said, adding that it has been informed that two of the 15 crew members remain missing.

WAN HAI A17 is currently being held in port to assist the Chinese authorities in their investigations, MPA said.

The authority is also in contact with Wan Hai Lines and the Chinese authorities to provide assistance as needed.

MPA will also be investigating the incident, it said.