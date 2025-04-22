Singapore tycoon Robert Ng and his three children designated as 'politically significant persons'

SINGAPORE: Sino Group chairman Robert Ng and three of his children - Mr Daryl Ng, Ms Nikki Ng and Mr David Ng - have been designated as "politically significant persons" under a law to counter foreign interference.

It comes about two weeks after they were served a notice of the authorities' intention to do so and did not submit any representations against their intended designation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a press release on Tuesday (Apr 22).

Based on their declared memberships in foreign legislatures or foreign political organisations, MHA said the registrar assessed that they should be designated as "politically significant persons" under Section 48(1) of the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act, or FICA.

Enacted in 2021, the law contains "countermeasures to prevent, detect and disrupt foreign interference in (Singapore's) domestic politics".

"The designations of the four individuals are not because they have engaged in any egregious activity," MHA said.

Mr Daryl Ng, Ms Nikki Ng and Mr David Ng are the deputy chairman, a non-executive director and group associate director at Sino Group, respectively.

Checks by CNA showed that the four members of the Ng family hold positions in the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body.