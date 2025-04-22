Singapore tycoon Robert Ng and his three children designated as 'politically significant persons'
SINGAPORE: Sino Group chairman Robert Ng and three of his children - Mr Daryl Ng, Ms Nikki Ng and Mr David Ng - have been designated as "politically significant persons" under a law to counter foreign interference.
It comes about two weeks after they were served a notice of the authorities' intention to do so and did not submit any representations against their intended designation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a press release on Tuesday (Apr 22).
Based on their declared memberships in foreign legislatures or foreign political organisations, MHA said the registrar assessed that they should be designated as "politically significant persons" under Section 48(1) of the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act, or FICA.
Enacted in 2021, the law contains "countermeasures to prevent, detect and disrupt foreign interference in (Singapore's) domestic politics".
"The designations of the four individuals are not because they have engaged in any egregious activity," MHA said.
Mr Daryl Ng, Ms Nikki Ng and Mr David Ng are the deputy chairman, a non-executive director and group associate director at Sino Group, respectively.
Checks by CNA showed that the four members of the Ng family hold positions in the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body.
Unlike the National People’s Congress, the CPPCC has no lawmaking powers, but its suggestions can influence policymaking.
As a designated politically significant person, they are required to make annual disclosures to the Registrar on their political donations of S$10,000 (US$7,400) or more that they receive and accept. They also have to declare their foreign affiliations and migration benefits.
Mr Robert Ng and his children declared their involvement shortly before Mar 1, 2024, which was the deadline for Singapore citizens to declare their memberships with foreign legislatures or foreign political organisations.
Singaporeans who were already members before Feb 1, 2024, had to do so by Mar 1 that year.
As of Mar 31, seven Singaporeans have declared their memberships in foreign legislatures or foreign political organisations.
Mr Ng and his children were served notices on Apr 7, said MHA.
MHA further clarified on Apr 9 that the other three individuals were not issued notices as the Registrar of Foreign and Political Disclosures had assessed that they did not meet the designation thresholds.
This is the second time MHA has designated individuals under FICA provisions.
The first person to be served this notice was Singaporean businessman Philip Chan Man Ping, who later received the designation on Feb 26, 2024.
At the time of his designation, Mr Chan - who immigrated from Hong Kong and eventually became a Singapore citizen - was known to be associated with the CPPCC. He was also involved in grassroots and fundraising efforts in Singapore for over a decade.