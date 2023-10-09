Singapore turns to robots to attract talent, help firms tide through manpower crunch

SINGAPORE: Singapore is turning to robots to open new doors for young talent and help labour-intensive companies cope with the manpower crunch.

Professor Quek Tong Boon, chief executive of the National Robotics Programme of Singapore, said it is looking at robots that can assist people in demanding or dangerous roles.

These include healthcare robots that can help lighten the workload of nurses or construction machines that can inspect buildings after they have been completed, he told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Thursday (Oct 5).

Already, industries grappling with a manpower crunch are relying on robots and smart technologies.