Singapore, Saudi Arabia strengthen bilateral relations, elevate ties to 'strategic partnership'

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Saudi Arabia have elevated ties to a "strategic partnership" as part of efforts to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation, said the foreign affairs ministries of both countries in a joint statement on Saturday (Oct 21).

This comes after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's meeting on Wednesday in Riyadh, where both leaders "reviewed the historical relations" between the two countries and "the means to deepen them in all areas".

As part of official visits to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Mr Lee also attended the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit on Friday while in Riyadh.

The elevation of ties to strategic partnership will allow the deepening and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation across all fields, said the two ministries.

Both sides acknowledged the good progress made by the Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee (SSJC), which held its third session on Oct 17.