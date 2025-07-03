Singapore private property owners who sell homes within 4 years must pay seller’s stamp duty

SINGAPORE: Private property owners who sell their homes within four years of the purchase will incur a seller’s stamp duty and pay a higher rate, the Ministry of National Development (MND) announced on Thursday (Jul 3).

The seller's stamp duty (SSD) holding period will increase to four years, up from three years.

The SSD rates will also increase by 4 percentage points for each tier of the holding period, the ministry said.

These changes will take effect for all residential properties purchased on and after Jul 4, 12am.