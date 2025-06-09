Four crew members missing after fire onboard Singapore-registered ship off Indian coast

SINGAPORE: Four crew members are missing after a fire onboard a Singapore-registered container vessel off the Indian coast on Monday (Jun 9).

The fire occurred at about 12.30pm while the vessel, Wan Hai 503, was about 80km southwest of Azhikkal town in Kerala, India, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

There were 22 crew members onboard.

"Eighteen crew members have been accounted for and are in the process of being transferred from lifeboats to a passing vessel,” said MPA, adding that some injuries were reported.

"There are no Singaporeans onboard."

MPA said the Indian Coast Guard and Navy are providing assistance to the crew, as well as conducting search and rescue operations for those missing.

The container vessel is managed by Wan Hai Lines (Singapore).

"MPA is in close contact with the vessel’s management company to provide support and is monitoring the situation closely," the agency said in a media release.

"MPA will be investigating the incident."

CNA has contacted Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) for more information on the cause of the fire and the crew.