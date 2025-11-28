Singapore Sports Hub renamed The Kallang to honour country's sporting heritage
Enhancement works to The Kallang will start in phases from the second quarter of 2026, with the revitalised mall slated for completion in 2028.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Sports Hub has been renamed The Kallang in what its operator said was a move to honour the country's sporting history.
"The transition from Singapore Sports Hub to The Kallang represents our evolution - where we broaden our identity while honouring our sporting heritage,” The Kallang Group management announced on Friday (Nov 28).
The company, previously known as Kallang Alive Sports Management, noted in a press release that the Kallang area in central Singapore has been home to both the previous and current National Stadium, hosting memorable moments that united the nation.
It is also where the legendary “Kallang Roar” and “Kallang Wave” emerged as fans rallied behind Team Singapore.
The Kallang will continue serving its purpose as a “vibrant, multi-use destination” that brings people together through world-class sport, entertainment, lifestyle and community experiences, the management said in a release.
The 35ha Singapore Sports Hub was built at S$1.33 billion (US$1.02 billion) as a public-private partnership and has been in operation since 2014. Statutory board Sport Singapore took over ownership and management in 2022.
Apart from the 55,000-capacity National Stadium, it also includes an indoor aquatics arena, the multi-purpose OCBC Arena, a water sports centre, Kallang Wave Mall and the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The indoor stadium is set to be replaced by a new indoor arena.
MORE RESTAURANTS, FAMILY-FRIENDLY SPACES
Visitors to The Kallang can expect to see infrastructure enhancements such as new alfresco food and beverage concepts, family-friendly spaces, a new sheltered ecosystem for padel - a type of racket sport, among others.
The Splash-N-Surf water park on the third floor of Kallang Wave Mall will be turned into an “enhanced playscape” for children of all ages. The space will have competition-ready padel courts. Climbing and bouldering walls in the mall will also be improved with new experiences for climbers of all levels.
The enhancement works will start in phases from the second quarter of 2026, with the revitalised mall slated for completion in 2028.
The mall will remain operational throughout the works, The Kallang Group said.
NEW YEAR COUNTDOWN TO BE FIRST EVENT
“Our ambition is for The Kallang to become the excitement epicentre of Singapore – a place where global acts, local heroes and everyday Singaporeans unite to share unforgettable experiences that strengthen our national fabric,” said Keith Magnus, chairman of The Kallang Group.
“The Kallang is not just a world-class venue. It is a feeling, a connection, a shared memory. This brand launch reflects our commitment to build a precinct that belongs to all Singaporeans.”
Countdown 2026 at The Kallang will be the first event The Kallang Group will host. This year’s event will include a concert headlined by K-pop group Super Junior and family-friendly community activities across The Kallang.
“The community can also look forward to the longest countdown fireworks in Singapore for this year – 35 minutes across four chapters,” The Kallang Group said.
The Sports Hub this year hosted world-class sporting events such as the World Aquatics Championships and the World Para Swimming Championships. Global icons such as Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Lady Gaga, among others, have also performed at the National Stadium in recent times.
The 2026 National Day Parade will also be held at the National Stadium.