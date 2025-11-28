Singapore Sports Hub renamed The Kallang to honour country's sporting heritage

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Sports Hub has been renamed The Kallang in what its operator said was a move to honour the country's sporting history.



"The transition from Singapore Sports Hub to The Kallang represents our evolution - where we broaden our identity while honouring our sporting heritage,” The Kallang Group management announced on Friday (Nov 28).

The company, previously known as Kallang Alive Sports Management, noted in a press release that the Kallang area in central Singapore has been home to both the previous and current National Stadium, hosting memorable moments that united the nation.

It is also where the legendary “Kallang Roar” and “Kallang Wave” emerged as fans rallied behind Team Singapore.

The Kallang will continue serving its purpose as a “vibrant, multi-use destination” that brings people together through world-class sport, entertainment, lifestyle and community experiences, the management said in a release.

The 35ha Singapore Sports Hub was built at S$1.33 billion (US$1.02 billion) as a public-private partnership and has been in operation since 2014. Statutory board Sport Singapore took over ownership and management in 2022.



Apart from the 55,000-capacity National Stadium, it also includes an indoor aquatics arena, the multi-purpose OCBC Arena, a water sports centre, Kallang Wave Mall and the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The indoor stadium is set to be replaced by a new indoor arena.



MORE RESTAURANTS, FAMILY-FRIENDLY SPACES