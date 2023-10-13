Singapore Sports School student who died had dreams of becoming an Olympic champion, says father

"STRUGGLING"

Mr Prem Singh Madhaik and his wife were at home last Thursday (Oct 5) when the Sports School called.

Something had happened to Pranav; he was not feeling well; and he was in an ambulance heading to the National University Hospital, the school told them.

The couple booked a Grab car and rushed to the hospital, where medical personnel were already attending to Pranav and performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

“He was lying down on the bed like a stone and there was no motion at all,” said Mr Madhaik.

Hospital staff told the parents that their son’s pulse and heartbeat were very weak.

“We couldn't even talk to him," said Mr Madhaik. For the next six days, he continued hoping that his son would recover and be well again.

Track and field student-athletes from the Sports School came down to the hospital, and told Mr Madhaik that they had seen Pranav alone and struggling with chest pains after his time trial.

The parents have sought answers from Pranav's coaches as well as Sports School management.

“There is a lot of anxiety," said Mr Madhaik, though he added that the family would wait for the school to conclude investigations.

"The damage is already done. Now it’s more to know and see what could have been done to prevent this for the future, so that a similar issue doesn’t happen again.”

On Friday, the Sports School told CNA it has reached out to Pranav’s parents to arrange for a meeting to share preliminary findings.

"VERY HIGH HOPES FOR HIMSELF"

Though beset with grief, Mr Madhaik lit up when talking about Pranav's life, describing him as a charming boy who got along well with others.

Seeing the number of people who came to send him off on Wednesday, Mr Madhaik said he could tell that his son was loved by peers and teachers.