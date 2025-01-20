Singapore leaders hail strong ties with US ahead of Trump inauguration

SINGAPORE: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong sent their well wishes to United States president-elect Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration and hailed the strong ties between the two countries.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 20), Mr Tharman wished Mr Trump the very best as he assumes the US presidency, following his "historic win" in the presidential election last November.

"Singapore and the US have strong ties, underpinned by robust cooperation in fields like the economy, innovation and security, and with new areas such as civil nuclear energy and critical and emerging technologies being explored. We can and will surely deepen this partnership in the years to come," added Mr Tharman.

In a separate Facebook post on Monday, Mr Wong congratulated Mr Trump and vice president-elect, Mr JD Vance, adding that Singapore looks forward to working closely with the incoming US administration to strengthen current bonds and explore more opportunities for closer cooperation.

Noting that the US was one of the first countries to recognise Singapore's independence in 1965, Mr Wong said that the partnership between both countries has "flourished over the decades".

"Our strong ties span many critical areas - trade and investment, defence and security, civilian nuclear technology, and even collaboration in outer space. These shared pursuits are built on a deep reservoir of mutual trust," he said.

Both Singapore leaders added that US leadership will be essential in tackling global challenges.

"We are at a crucial juncture in the world. US leadership will be vital in achieving lasting peace, and prosperity. And so too in resolving the challenges of the global commons that nations large and small have an interest in," said Mr Tharman.

Mr Wong added: "The US has long been a pillar of global stability, security and innovation. Its leadership will be crucial in addressing today’s global challenges, and will continue to have an enduring impact on the world."

This incoming presidential term will be Mr Trump's second, having also served as president from 2017 to 2021.