Singapore Tote Board to get new chief executive in October

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Totalisator Board (Tote Board) will have a new chief executive from October, with Mr Mark Tan Kiak Yang appointed to the role.

Mr Tan is currently deputy chief executive (Corporate & Development) at the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

He will succeed Mr Tan Choon Shian, who has served as Tote Board's chief executive since July 2023. Mr Tan Choon Shian will be appointed senior adviser to Tote Board on Oct 1, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Tote Board said in a joint media release on Friday (Aug 14).

In his new role, he will support the leadership transition and provide strategic counsel on key organisational priorities.

Mr Mark Tan has more than two decades of public service experience across policy, operations and transformation roles.

He has held senior appointments at MOF, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and LTA, where he "contributed to national infrastructure financing, advanced future mobility and technology adoption", MOF and the Tote Board said.

"His experience in leading cross-sector initiatives, building organisational capabilities, and engaging diverse stakeholders positions him well to lead Tote Board as it continues to advance its mission of improving lives and building a better Singapore," they added.

During his tenure, outgoing chief executive Mr Tan led the statutory board's "evolution into a future-ready, impact-driven organisation, strengthening its role as a trusted steward of public funds", MOF and Tote Board said.

He drove the Tote Board’s digital and organisational transformation, strengthened coordination across the Tote Board Group and oversaw the closure and transition of Singapore Turf Club.

"Under his leadership, Tote Board is well-positioned for the future as a more innovative, data-driven and impact-focused organisation," MOF and the Tote Board said.

The Tote Board is a statutory board under MOF that stewards the operating surplus from gaming revenue to support community-based projects aimed at creating social impact.

Tote Board chairman Mildred Tan thanked Mr Tan Choon Sian for his leadership and contributions over the past three years, and said she looked forward to his continued counsel as senior adviser.

She also welcomed Mr Mark Tan as the incoming chief executive, saying she is confident he will build on the strong foundations laid by his predecessor.