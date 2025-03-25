PM Wong welcomes Vietnam's support for Singapore firms expanding into new sectors under comprehensive partnership

HANOI: Singapore welcomes Vietnam's support for Singaporean companies to grow their presence in the country, as both sides expand their cooperation under a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Mar 25).

Speaking on the first day of his visit to Hanoi, Mr Wong described Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh as “a friend and a like-minded and forward-looking partner”.

He noted that Mr Chinh’s plan to transform Vietnam through three “strategic breakthroughs” – institutional reform, digital infrastructure and human resource development – closely aligns with Singapore’s own priorities.

These initiatives, along with Vietnam's push in areas like the green economy, are also aligned with the CSP agenda, said Mr Wong during an official dinner hosted by Mr Chinh.

“We welcome your encouragement for Singapore companies to invest and grow their presence here in Vietnam in sectors like low-carbon power, and we look forward to the Vietnam government’s support for such projects,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Wong had arrived at Noi Bai International Airport at 5.30pm, and was received by Vietnam’s Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung.