Taekwondo pair give Singapore its first gold of 2025 SEA Games
Taekwondo pair Nicholas Khaw and Diyanah Aqidah Muhammad Dian Khudhairi celebrating their gold medal win at the 2025 SEA Games. (Photo: SportSG/Jeremy Lee)

Matthew Mohan
10 Dec 2025 01:27PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2025 01:36PM)
BANGKOK: Diyanah Aqidah Muhammad Dian Khudhairi and Nicholas Khaw won Singapore’s first gold at the 2025 Bangkok SEA Games on Wednesday (Dec 10).

The pair defeated their Vietnamese opponents in the final of the mixed poomsae pair event, after earlier overcoming challenges from Laos and the Philippines.

This is Singapore’s fifth medal of the Games.

Earlier in the day, Nicole Alethea Khaw took Singapore’s first silver after she finished second in the freestyle poomsae individual final with a score of 7.180.

Her compatriot Darren Yap clinched joint-bronze with a score of 7.660 in the men’s event.

The badminton men’s and women’s teams also clinched bronzes after losses to Indonesia and Thailand respectively.

Source: CNA/mm(ac)

