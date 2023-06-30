3 Singaporeans arrested in Malaysia as police bust scam syndicate

SINGAPORE: Three Singaporeans were arrested in Malaysia on Monday (Jun 26) for their suspected involvement in laundering scam proceeds.

Two of them were extradited to Singapore on Friday, while the other is still under investigation in Malaysia.

The three men were arrested when officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) raided an apartment complex in Johor on Monday.

The suspects, aged between 26 and 40, are believed to be responsible for laundering money linked to more than 50 scam cases reported in Singapore. They included investment, job and impersonation scams.

The scams amounted to losses of more than S$2.9 million (US$2.1 million).

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspects are believed to have procured Singapore bank accounts through various chat platforms such as Telegram and Facebook to launder the syndicate's scam proceeds.