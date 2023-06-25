Singaporeans advised to defer all non-essential travel to Russia: MFA
This is in view of the “unstable security situation” in the southern Russia which may spread to other parts of the country.
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Sunday (Jun 25).
This is in view of the "unstable security situation in southern Russia which may spread to other parts of the country", added the ministry.
An "anti-terrorist operation regime" was still in force in Moscow on Sunday, a day after mutinous Wagner mercenaries threatened to storm the Russian capital.
The Kremlin announced on Saturday that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin who led the rebellion will be sent to Belarus after mediation by Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko.
The chief of the rebel Wagner mercenary force will go to Belarus and will not face charges after calling off his troops' advance on Moscow, the Russian government said.
The feud between Prigozhin and Russia's military brass came to a violent head in the past day, with his forces capturing a key army headquarters in southern Russia on Saturday and then heading north to threaten the capital.
The anti-terrorist regime was introduced in Moscow on Saturday, as Prigozhin's forces appeared to advance on the capital, with authorities asking residents to limit travel.
“In past months, there have been incidents of shellings in Belgorod, drone attacks in Moscow, and a bombing in St Petersburg,” MFA said, adding that Singaporeans in Russia should avoid inter-state travel for the time being.
Given the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, MFA said it continues to advise Singaporeans to defer all travel to Ukraine.
The Singapore embassy in Moscow on Saturday had also advised Singaporeans in Russia to remain indoors amid an "unstable" security situation.
"In light of these developments, the Singapore Embassy advises all Singaporeans in Russia to remain indoors until the situation is clearer," said the Singapore embassy in Moscow.
"We also reiterate our earlier travel advisory of 25 October 2022 for Singaporeans to defer all travel to Russia’s Krasnodar Territory and regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov," it added.
MFA said Singaporeans are strongly advised to remain vigilant and monitor local news closely.
They should take necessary precautions for their personal safety and immediately eRegister with MFA if they have not done so.
Singaporeans in Russia who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore embassy in Moscow at +7 499 241 37 02 during office hours or via its 24-hour emergency hotline at +7 906 009 00 69.
MFA's 24-hour duty office can be contacted at +65 6379 8800/6379 8855.