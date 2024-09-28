Singaporeans advised to leave Lebanon 'immediately' amid air strikes

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans in Lebanon should leave the country "immediately via commercial options" while they remain available, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in an updated travel advisory on Saturday (Sep 28).

They should also avoid travel to southern Beirut and southern Lebanon, including the border between Lebanon and Israel.

MFA had previously told Singaporeans to leave the country "as soon as possible" and to avoid travelling to the border.

Israeli fighter jets bombarded the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut overnight into Saturday, sending families fleeing massive strikes reportedly targeting Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel said it was attacking Hezbollah's headquarters, which it claimed were "embedded under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahiyeh in Beirut". Dahiyeh is a southern suburb of the capital.

MFA said: "In view of the volatile situation in the region, Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Lebanon."

It reiterated its advice for Singaporeans in Lebanon to avoid protests and large gatherings.

"Singaporeans who choose to remain in Lebanon should remain vigilant, monitor local developments closely and heed the advice of the Lebanese government," the ministry said.

Singaporeans in Lebanon are "strongly encouraged" to register with MFA on its website so the ministry can contact them should the need arise.

Those who need consular assistance can contact the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Beirut or the 24-hour Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office.

Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Beirut

Address: Center Sofil, Charles Malek Avenue

Achrafieh, Beirut, Lebanon

PO Box 166730

Telephone: +961-1-334-335, 200-786, 200-787

Email: singaporeconsulate [at] cyberia.net.lb

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg