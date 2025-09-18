St Joseph's Institution facilities manager accused of accepting bribes from 3 people

SINGAPORE: A facilities manager from St Joseph's Institution (SJI) and three people alleged to have given him bribes were charged in court on Thursday (Sep 18).

Ng Cher Him, 58, is said to have accepted bribes of more than S$67,000 (US$52,400) from Renee Song Mui Kuan, 53, Ooi Kim Wei, 48, and Margaret Chin Lee Lan, 71, between 2018 and 2023. Ng, Song and Chin are Singaporeans, while Ooi is Malaysian and a Singapore permanent resident.

Song is a sales manager for both FB Services and Furnishing and Building Services (F&B Services), while Ooi was the director of air conditioning company EuconAir Services, and Chin was in charge of Integrated Security Solution Asia Pacific, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

Ng was handed nine counts of corruption. Song and Chin each received four, while Ooi faces one count.

Between 2018 and 2023, Ng is said to have accepted bribes from the trio either as a reward for furthering their respective companies' interests with SJI.

On 12 occasions between February 2018 and July 2020, Ng is said to have accepted bribes totalling S$24,820 from Song as a reward for furthering FB Services' interests with SJI.

Also on 12 occasions between Aug 18, 2020 and Sep 7, 2022, he allegedly accepted S$34,480 in total from Song as a reward for furthering F&B Services' interests with the school.

On Jan 9, 2023, Ng allegedly accepted a bribe of S$300 from Song as an inducement for the same purpose.

Between January and February 2021, Ng allegedly took a bribe of S$5,000 from Ooi.