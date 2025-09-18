St Joseph's Institution facilities manager accused of accepting bribes from 3 people

SINGAPORE: A facilities manager from St Joseph's Institution (SJI) and three people alleged to have given him bribes were charged in court on Thursday (Sep 18).
Ng Cher Him, 58, is said to have accepted bribes of more than S$67,000 (US$52,400) from Renee Song Mui Kuan, 53, Ooi Kim Wei, 48, and Margaret Chin Lee Lan, 71, between 2018 and 2023. Ng, Song and Chin are Singaporeans, while Ooi is Malaysian and a Singapore permanent resident.
Song is a sales manager for both FB Services and Furnishing and Building Services (F&B Services), while Ooi was the director of air conditioning company EuconAir Services, and Chin was in charge of Integrated Security Solution Asia Pacific, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).
Ng was handed nine counts of corruption. Song and Chin each received four, while Ooi faces one count.
Between 2018 and 2023, Ng is said to have accepted bribes from the trio either as a reward for furthering their respective companies' interests with SJI.
On 12 occasions between February 2018 and July 2020, Ng is said to have accepted bribes totalling S$24,820 from Song as a reward for furthering FB Services' interests with SJI.
Also on 12 occasions between Aug 18, 2020 and Sep 7, 2022, he allegedly accepted S$34,480 in total from Song as a reward for furthering F&B Services' interests with the school.
On Jan 9, 2023, Ng allegedly accepted a bribe of S$300 from Song as an inducement for the same purpose.
Between January and February 2021, Ng allegedly took a bribe of S$5,000 from Ooi.
On five occasions between Aug 8, 2020 and Apr 29, 2022, Ng allegedly obtained bribes of at least S$2,500 from Chin.
Chin and Ng were also charged in relation to quotations allegedly containing false statements.
On six occasions between February 2019 and March 2020, Chin is said to have conspired with others to give Ng quotations for the supply and installation of closed-circuit televisions at SJI and in the school's library.
"These quotations contained statements that were false with the intention of misleading SJI. Ng allegedly used these false quotations with the same intention of misleading SJI," the CPIB said.
Ng said that he intended to plead guilty and would not be engaging a lawyer. Chin told the court that she would be pleading guilty as well, but said she would get a lawyer.
Ooi, who did not indicate a plea, said he would seek legal advice first.
Song, Chin and Ooi are set to return to court on Oct 16, while Ng will have his case heard on Oct 30.
If convicted of corruption, a person can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.
A person with an amalgamated charge may face twice the penalty.