SJI International student’s death being investigated as ‘negligent death’: Maldives police

SINGAPORE: The death of a 15-year-old student during an overseas school trip in the Maldives more than eight months ago is currently being investigated as a “case of negligent death”, said the Maldivian police on Tuesday (Jul 22).

Jenna Chan’s family have been kept informed of the investigation process through email, but no official documents related to the investigation have been shared with them, added the police in an email response to CNA's queries.

Jenna, a student at St Joseph's Institution International (SJII), died during a National Youth Achievement Award expedition on Nov 8. According to Maldivian news outlet the Edition, she was fatally struck by the propeller of a reversing boat while snorkelling near Dhigurah Island in the Alifu Dhaalu Atoll.

The teenager’s parents told CNA last week that they had heard little from either the Maldivian authorities or SJII.

However, the school maintained that it has made extensive efforts to piece together a full account of what happened. Its CEO Michael Johnston said the school had not received any information of documents from the Maldivian authorities on their investigation, despite repeated requests.

The Maldivian police said on Tuesday that the family had “informally requested to meet and question certain individuals connected to the case”.

“Under Maldivian law, it is not permitted to facilitate such interactions through the police, and therefore, no arrangements have been made in this regard,” the police added.