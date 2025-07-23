SJI International student’s death being investigated as ‘negligent death’: Maldives police
The family of the late Jenna Chan have been kept informed of the investigation progress, said the Maldivian authorities.
SINGAPORE: The death of a 15-year-old student during an overseas school trip in the Maldives more than eight months ago is currently being investigated as a “case of negligent death”, said the Maldivian police on Tuesday (Jul 22).
Jenna Chan’s family have been kept informed of the investigation process through email, but no official documents related to the investigation have been shared with them, added the police in an email response to CNA's queries.
Jenna, a student at St Joseph's Institution International (SJII), died during a National Youth Achievement Award expedition on Nov 8. According to Maldivian news outlet the Edition, she was fatally struck by the propeller of a reversing boat while snorkelling near Dhigurah Island in the Alifu Dhaalu Atoll.
The teenager’s parents told CNA last week that they had heard little from either the Maldivian authorities or SJII.
However, the school maintained that it has made extensive efforts to piece together a full account of what happened. Its CEO Michael Johnston said the school had not received any information of documents from the Maldivian authorities on their investigation, despite repeated requests.
The Maldivian police said on Tuesday that the family had “informally requested to meet and question certain individuals connected to the case”.
“Under Maldivian law, it is not permitted to facilitate such interactions through the police, and therefore, no arrangements have been made in this regard,” the police added.
STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES UNDER SCRUTINY
In their response, the police confirmed that an initial report prepared by the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP) – the external vendor that conducted the trip – was received and included in the investigation.
Dr Johnston had said the school did not have access to evidence from the Maldivian boat crew or staff from the MWSRP, which meant SJII could not have a complete picture of what happened.
The police said they are also analysing the standard operating procedures relating to the incident, as well as documents from other state institutions.
“Once the relevant documentation is complete, further information will be disclosed,” it added.
“Since the commencement of the investigation, all developments have been shared and discussed with the Prosecutor General’s Office to ensure that, if any party is found to have been negligent, appropriate legal action will be taken upon conclusion of the case.”
The police also said that at this stage, it is unable to disclose details of the tour operator involved.
“The Maldives Police Service is currently verifying the authenticity and role of the parties primarily responsible for organising this programme in the Maldives. Relevant information is still being compiled,” it added.
In May, officers from the Maldives Police Service flew to Singapore to interview four students and a teacher who had been on the trip. Dr Johnston confirmed that SJII facilitated the interviews.
Singapore's Ministry of Education (MOE) said last week that it would not be investigating SJII’s handling of the incident, citing adherence to the school's overseas trip safety protocols. MOE also noted that SJII, as a privately funded school, operates independently of the mainstream education system.