'There's no moving on': 8 months on, parents of teen who died in Maldives still searching for answers
St Joseph's Institution International says it has made repeated efforts to understand what happened to Jenna Chan, but has received no investigation details or evidence from Maldivian authorities.
SINGAPORE: Eight months after their daughter's death on a school trip to the Maldives, the parents of 15-year-old Jenna Chan say they are still waiting for answers.
Jenna, a student at St Joseph's Institution International (SJII), died during a National Youth Achievement Award expedition on Nov 8. According to Maldivian news outlet the Edition, she was fatally struck by the propeller of a reversing boat while snorkelling near Dhigurah Island in the Alifu Dhaalu Atoll.
Her parents said they have heard little from either the Maldivian authorities or SJII. The school, however, maintained that it has made extensive efforts to piece together a full account of what happened.
In a response to CNA on Wednesday (Jul 16), SJII CEO Michael Johnston said the school has not received any information or documents from the Maldivian authorities on their investigation, despite repeated requests.
He added that the school also has no access to evidence from the Maldivian boat crew or staff from the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP), the external vendor that conducted the trip.
“Until the MWSRP allows the school access, or the Maldives Police Service releases its report on the incident, the school does not have the complete picture of what happened,” he said.
Dr Johnston said SJII has reached out to Jenna’s family on multiple occasions but has also been “deeply mindful of their immense loss” and aimed to be respectful and sensitive in all interactions.
“I can assure you that we have been unrelenting in our efforts to piece together a full account of what has happened,” he added.
Singapore's Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday it would not be investigating SJII’s handling of the incident, citing adherence to the school's overseas trip safety protocols. MOE also noted that SJII, as a privately funded school, operates independently of the mainstream education system.
AGONISING SEARCH FOR ANSWERS
Jenna’s parents told CNA that they still have no official explanation for how she died or who may be responsible. Feeling they had no choice, they began their own investigation.
Jenna’s mother, Dr Jennifer Liauw, said some of the school’s efforts to reach out focused more on remembrance than answers.
“They’re talking about a memorial book, but I need an (investigation) report. I don’t care for all these platitudes, I need to know what happened to my child,” said Dr Liauw, 54.
The family launched a website, Justice for Jenna, which includes a video outlining what they believe occurred and a list of questions they say remain unanswered.
In April, Jenna’s father, Mr Alan Chan, travelled to the Maldives to seek answers. There, the 59-year-old obtained several CT scans detailing Jenna’s injuries but said he received no substantial updates from the police on how the investigation was progressing.
In May, officers from the Maldives Police Service flew to Singapore to interview four students and a teacher who had been on the trip. Dr Johnston confirmed that SJII facilitated the interviews.
“As the incident occurred in the Maldives, the powers of investigation rest in the hands of the Maldivian authorities, and the Maldives Police Service is still conducting its investigations,” said Dr Johnston.
Mr Chan has also contacted Singapore agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), but said this had not helped his push for information.
In response to CNA's queries to several government agencies including MFA and the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the Ministry of Education said the Singapore government has been in contact with the family since the incident and is providing support where possible, "within the ambit of our laws and regulations".
A ministry spokesperson reiterated that Singapore authorities do not have legal jurisdiction to investigate incidents that happen overseas.
“Nonetheless, the SPF has been rendering assistance to the Maldivian authorities who have primary responsibility and jurisdiction over the case.”
CNA has also made repeated attempts to contact the Maldives Police Service for more information.
Calls to the main hotline listed on the agency’s website were answered by an operator, who confirmed that CNA’s email queries had been received. The operator said the case was being handled by a separate department and advised calling them directly.
However, repeated calls to that department went unanswered. Follow-up attempts to reach the main hotline were subsequently disconnected.
INTERNAL INVESTIGATIONS CONDUCTED BY THE SCHOOL
Mr Chan said that in the days following Jenna’s death, the school collected statements from students who had been on the trip. However, he said SJII initially delayed sharing those accounts with the family.
“They deflected (saying) it’s a legal matter under police investigations … they spun that line for a long time,” said Mr Chan.
Dr Johnston said a board subcommittee was established to review the school’s overseas expedition protocols immediately after the incident.
“This review cannot be fully completed until the investigations from the Maldivian authorities are concluded and shared with us,” he said.
Mr Chan said he and Dr Liauw also sought help from their MP for Holland-Bukit Timah, Sim Ann, who intervened on their behalf.
Ms Sim confirmed that she had "made representations to relevant parties" and relayed the school’s offer to meet the parents. She also visited SJII with Minister of State for Education Jasmin Lau to convey the parents’ need for more information.
Following that meeting, Mr Chan said the school arranged a session for the couple to review student statements and receive an update on the school’s internal investigations. Dr Liauw said they declined the offer.
She called it “unacceptable” that the offer only came eight months after their daughter’s death.
Ms Sim, who also serves as Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said MFA colleagues have been providing consular support to the family and remain in contact with the Maldivian authorities.
“MFA always endeavours to do so, to the best of our ability, whenever Singaporeans confront trouble or tragedy overseas,” she said.
SCHOOL TO RESUME OVERSEAS TRIPS
The family said they were dismayed to learn that SJII planned to resume overseas expeditions even as investigations into Jenna’s death remained incomplete.
Dr Liauw said she was “still patiently waiting for recourse” when she found out in May that the school had announced new overseas trips.
A slide listing nine expeditions scheduled for November – including sea kayaking in Langkawi, a Himalayan rafting expedition in India and a horse-riding programme in Australia – was seen by CNA.
Although the school had contacted her before the announcement, Dr Liauw said she was upset the decision had been made before the investigation was concluded.
“It’s as if she never existed, that’s how I feel,” said Dr Liauw.
Dr Johnston responded that outdoor education has been a core part of SJII’s curriculum since the school was founded and remains important for students’ holistic development.
“We can confirm that the outdoor expeditions have resumed but the school has ceased all expeditions to the Maldives,” he said.
He added that SJII conducts a “rigorous and continuous review” of its expedition partners and programme structure.
SJII on its vetting process
SJII takes vetting of overseas expeditions seriously, said Dr Johnston.
“We can assure you that the same rigorous vetting procedures were followed before the students were allowed to go on the Maldives expedition,” he said.
He added that it was also not the first time such an expedition had been arranged with the MWSRP.
“Amongst others, the school conducted a pre-expedition risk and safety assessment and reviewed the MWSRP's own standard operating procedures and risk assessment matrix,” he said.
“Unfortunately, despite the school’s best precautions, the incident occurred.”
He added that on an ongoing basis, the following assessments and measures are undertaken by the school’s outdoor education team:
- A comprehensive risk assessment framework conducted in conjunction with the MWSRP leadership team, as well as a “comprehensive duty of care assessment” undertaken before every expedition.
- A comprehensive expedition standard operating procedure implementation plan covering all stages of the expedition, including staff contacts, transportation, accommodation, communications, nearest medical facilities, evacuation planning and first-aid provisions.
- A dynamic risk assessment process that allows staff to reassess plans in response to any changes, with 24/7 access to International SOS and the school duty management team.
- Alignment of the school's standard operating procedures with ISO31031 – an international standard for travel risk management.
"THIS FIGHT IS NOT FOR US"
For Jenna’s parents, the fight for answers is about more than closure.
“On a personal level we would say Jenna cannot have died for nothing,” said Mr Chan. “But on a more societal level, we want to make sure that if there are gaps in regulation or loopholes, to basically prevent this from happening to other people in future.”
Dr Liauw said her daughter would have wanted her friends to be safe – and that is what drives her to keep pushing for accountability.
“My daughter, she loves her friends and she will never want her friends to be in danger,” she said.
“This fight is not for us … I’m fighting this because it’s wrong. No family should have to go through this.”
Since the incident, Dr Liauw has had to reduce her workload as a colorectal surgeon due to the emotional strain.
At home, she said, the loss is felt most acutely in quiet, everyday moments – especially mealtimes, now shared by just three people, including Jenna’s older sister.
“Jenna loves our dinners, she’d often ask me what is for dinner,” Dr Liauw said tearfully. “It’s a 15-year-old child at the peak of her life.”
She added that Jenna had hoped to become a geriatrician – an ambition she thought was rare and remarkable for someone so young.
“I can tell you honestly, there’s no moving on,” she said. “The day she died, we died.”