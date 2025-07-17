'There's no moving on': 8 months on, parents of teen who died in Maldives still searching for answers

SINGAPORE: Eight months after their daughter's death on a school trip to the Maldives, the parents of 15-year-old Jenna Chan say they are still waiting for answers.

Jenna, a student at St Joseph's Institution International (SJII), died during a National Youth Achievement Award expedition on Nov 8. According to Maldivian news outlet the Edition, she was fatally struck by the propeller of a reversing boat while snorkelling near Dhigurah Island in the Alifu Dhaalu Atoll.

Her parents said they have heard little from either the Maldivian authorities or SJII. The school, however, maintained that it has made extensive efforts to piece together a full account of what happened.

In a response to CNA on Wednesday (Jul 16), SJII CEO Michael Johnston said the school has not received any information or documents from the Maldivian authorities on their investigation, despite repeated requests.

He added that the school also has no access to evidence from the Maldivian boat crew or staff from the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP), the external vendor that conducted the trip.

“Until the MWSRP allows the school access, or the Maldives Police Service releases its report on the incident, the school does not have the complete picture of what happened,” he said.

Dr Johnston said SJII has reached out to Jenna’s family on multiple occasions but has also been “deeply mindful of their immense loss” and aimed to be respectful and sensitive in all interactions.

“I can assure you that we have been unrelenting in our efforts to piece together a full account of what has happened,” he added.

Singapore's Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday it would not be investigating SJII’s handling of the incident, citing adherence to the school's overseas trip safety protocols. MOE also noted that SJII, as a privately funded school, operates independently of the mainstream education system.