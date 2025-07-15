MOE not investigating SJI International for student's death during Maldives school trip

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday (Jul 15) it will not be investigating the management of St Joseph's Institution International (SJII) for the death of a student during a school trip to the Maldives in November 2024.

The student, 15-year-old Singaporean Jenna Chan, died during a National Youth Achievement Award overseas expedition in the Maldives, Dr Michael Johnston, the school's CEO, previously told CNA.

In response to CNA queries, MOE said it has been "closely engaging" the school's board of governors, which oversees its operations and policies, and that it understands the school has safety processes in place for overseas trips.

These safety processes were adhered to for the Maldives trip, said MOE, and as such, the ministry will not be investigating the school's management.

"We also understand that the Board has convened a board-led review into the incident, which includes a review of SJII’s safety processes. We have encouraged the parents and SJII to work together to find out the cause of the incident."

MOE added that privately funded schools (PFSs) - schools catering to international students and local students who prefer an alternative schooling option - such as SJII are "outside the mainstream school system and have autonomy over their operations, policies and governance".

"To support the safety and well-being of Singaporean students in PFSs, MOE conducts regular exchanges with PFSs to share best practices, including on overseas trips planning considerations and safety measures which they can incorporate into their policies and processes, taking into consideration their specific circumstances and activities," said MOE.

"We will continue to work with SJII to support the family during this difficult period."

MOE also said that the Singapore government has been in contact with the student's family since the incident and is "providing support where possible, within the ambit of our laws and regulations".

It added that while Singapore authorities do not have legal jurisdiction to investigate incidents that happen outside the country, the Singapore Police Force has been assisting the Maldivian authorities, who have primary responsibility and jurisdiction over the case.