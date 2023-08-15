Jail for sleepy taxi driver who collided with broken down car, killing driver standing in front

SINGAPORE: A taxi driver who was feeling sleepy and had consumed beer and Panadol failed to spot a broken down car on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and collided with the vehicle, causing it to surge forward into the victim, killing him.

Chan Chin Lye, 48, was sentenced to 10 months' jail and banned from driving for eight years on Monday (Aug 14).

He pleaded guilty to one charge of causing death by driving without due care and attention, with a second charge of grievously injuring his own passenger taken into consideration.

The court heard that Chan began working as a taxi driver from 2013.

On Sep 28, 2022, he met some friends for a gathering and drank some beer. He then agreed to ferry them to other destinations.

After dropping off one of his friends, he ferried another woman towards her destination at Teck Whye via the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

At the time, Chan was sleepy as he had not rested properly before driving. He had also taken a Panadol tablet at around 5pm.

At about 11.30pm, Chan drove his cab along the second lane of the PIE at a speed of about 80kmh.

In front of him was a 40-year-old man, who had stopped his car five minutes earlier as it had broken down. The victim called his wife to tell her what happened and told her to wait for him at home.

He then turned on the hazard lights of his vehicle and placed a triangular warning sign behind his car, before waiting in front of his car for a tow truck to arrive.

Other vehicles slowed down and changed lanes to avoid the victim's vehicle, and the triangular warning sign behind the car fell over.

Chan approached the car from behind, with no vehicles in between. However, he failed to notice any signs that the car was stationary as he was distracted and not keeping a proper lookout.

He continued barrelling towards the car at a speed of 80kmh until the last moment when he realised the car was too close. He applied his brakes but it was too late - the front of his taxi rammed into the back of the car, causing the car to surge forward into the victim.

The impact caused the car to lurch forward by several metres, stopping at the edge of the first lane and protruding into the bushes.

The victim was flung to the ground and rolled a few times.

Chan called for an ambulance after seeing that the victim was unconscious and bleeding from his mouth.

The victim was taken to hospital but died from his severe injuries to the head and brain and multiple rib fractures.

Chan's driving licence was suspended from October 2022.

The prosecution sought nine to 12 months' jail and eight years' driving ban.

He listed Chan's "spotted driving history", including failures to confirm with red lights in 2001, 2006, 2016 and 2018, three speeding violations in 2012 and 2013, as well as careless driving involving an accident in 2012.

Chan was also convicted twice before for allowing someone else to drive without a licence and to use his vehicle without insurance coverage.

For driving without due care and attention resulting in death, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.