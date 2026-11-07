Stand on either side of escalators? Commuters reluctant to ditch 'keep left' habit in SMRT trial

SINGAPORE: Transport operator SMRT is trialling a new approach to escalator use at two MRT stations, encouraging commuters to stand on either side instead of keeping to the left, but old habits may be hard to break.

All 10 commuters interviewed by CNA on Saturday (Nov 7) said they preferred the long-standing practice of keeping on the left and leaving the right side clear for those who wish to walk.

The month-long trial at City Hall and Raffles Place MRT stations marks a departure from the familiar escalator etiquette in Singapore, where commuters typically keep left to allow others to overtake on the right.

SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said that the trial, which began on Oct 29, aims to improve escalator safety and assess whether having commuters stand on both sides could make better use of capacity.

"Slips, trips and falls remain a concern and through this trial, we hope to encourage safer use of escalators to reduce such incidents," he said.

The rail operator will study commuter patterns and behaviour at both stations over the month.

At City Hall MRT station on Saturday, announcements repeatedly urged commuters to "please stand on both sides of the escalator".

Two signs bearing the same message were also placed at the foot of an escalator.

Despite the reminders, most commuters observed by CNA between 12.20pm and 1pm continued to stand on the left and walk on the right.

Some stood on the right when the escalator was less crowded, but shifted to the left when others approached from behind.

The commuters interviewed by CNA at the station said they preferred to retain the existing practice, with several arguing that keeping the right side clear allowed those in a hurry to move faster.

Among them was Madam Doris Lai, a 70-year-old retiree, who said she found it frustrating when people stood on the right and blocked those who wanted to walk.

"I don't dare tell them off because I'm scared of starting a fight. But I think we should allow people in a rush to walk," she said.

Mdm Lai said she would continue standing on the left, although she acknowledged that exceptions should be made for those who might need to stand on the right for safety reasons, such as elderly commuters who are less steady on their feet.

For Ngee Ann Polytechnic student Fana Sualsi, 19, keeping left has become second nature.

"When I was in Australia recently, people stood on both sides of the escalator – it was so inefficient to get around," she said.

"But here, everyone's going towards the left. It makes so much more sense for efficiency."

Civil servant Ain Zain, 45, said being able to walk up escalators was particularly important during her morning commute.

"I start work at 8am, and I always walk up the escalator so I'm not late. We should keep the right side clear for people who are running late and rushing somewhere," she said.

CNA's observations also highlighted the trade-off between individual convenience and overall escalator capacity.