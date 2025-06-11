Police investigating after video of MRT train track emerged on social media

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating after a video surfaced online that looked like it was filmed on an MRT track between Simei and Tanah Merah stations.

In response to CNA's queries on Wednesday (Jun 11), SMRT Trains' president Lam Sheau Kai said that the operator was aware of the video circulating on social media.

It had made a police report, he added.

The footage was captured between the two stations, where nearby construction works are ongoing for new viaducts connecting to the future East Coast Integrated Depot.

In the video, a person on the track filmed an oncoming train with passengers onboard. After it passes him, he then crosses the tracks.

Mr Lam said: "We take a serious view of this incident, as track trespassing poses severe safety risks.

"Such reckless actions not only endanger the individual but can also cause service disruptions, affecting many commuters.

"When emergency brakes are applied, there is also a risk of causing injury to commuters onboard the train."

He said that SMRT is cooperating with the police in their investigations.