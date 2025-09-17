SMRT says recent train disruptions are isolated cases, not systemic issues

SINGAPORE: SMRT has said that recent train disruptions were unrelated incidents and do not point to wider issues with Singapore's rail network.

"These are isolated cases, not systemic issues," Mr Lam Sheau Kai, the transport operator's president of trains, told the media on Wednesday (Sep 17).

"In each situation, our staff acted swiftly to prioritise commuter safety, deploy recovery measures and provide free bus bridging services."

Mr Lam was speaking after three train disruptions occurred on separate train lines operated by SMRT in the last four days.

On Wednesday morning, train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line were disrupted for about two hours due to a signal fault.

A day before, a signalling fault on the East-West Line left services unavailable between Aljunied and Tanah Merah stations at about 11pm.

On Sunday, a train fault occurred on the North-South Line that resulted in a 40-minute delay.

For the Thomson-East Coast Line disruption on Wednesday, SMRT had posted an alert on Facebook at 7.30am asking commuters to factor in an extra 15 minutes of travel time between Woodlands North and Bayshore stations.

At 9.05am, it was announced that services were suspended for about 30 minutes in order to reset the system.

However, some commuters took to social media to voice their discontent, saying that the disruption was longer and they were stuck in trains for over two hours.

Mr Lam said SMRT recognised that there is "room for improvement on ground communications for each incident".

"The impact on each commuter varies depending on where one is within the train network," he added. "This is an area that we are looking to work on with the Land Transport Authority (LTA)."