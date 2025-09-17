No train services on Thomson-East Coast Line, says SMRT following signal fault

This comes after a disruption to train services between Aljunied and Tanah Merah on the East-West Line on Tuesday night.

At around 11pm, a fault in the uninterruptible power supply system caused a signalling failure, president of SMRT trains Lam Sheau Kai said.

"Our staff were immediately deployed to assist commuters, and engineers were on-site to carry out rectification works," Mr Lam said.

SMRT later said at 4.30am that trains on the East-West Line had resumed normal operation.

In July, a signalling fault caused delays on the TEL, with services between Napier and Great World stations coming to a halt for over an hour.

The TEL was hit with three disruptions in a week in December and January. SMRT said that the delays were unrelated.

Operator SMRT was fined S$2.4 million (US$1.9 million) by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for lapses which led to a six-day disruption along the East-West Line in September 2024.