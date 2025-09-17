No train services on Thomson-East Coast Line, says SMRT following signal fault
Free regular and bridging bus services are available, said SMRT.
SINGAPORE: There is no train service on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) on Wednesday (Sep 17) morning following a signal fault.
"There will be no train services between Woodlands North and Bayshore in both directions to facilitate train service recovery," SMRT said in an update at around 8.30am.
Free regular and bridging bus services are available, it said, adding that commuters are encouraged to take alternative lines to their destination.
A signal fault caused delays for commuters on the TEL in both directions on Wednesday morning, with SMRT first posting about it at 7.30am, asking commuters to allow for an additional 15 minutes of travel time between Woodlands North and Bayshore stations.
It subsequently announced free regular bus services between Woodlands North and Bayshore at 7.55am, before another update at 8.14am saying that its engineers were working to recover train services.
Users on Facebook said that the delay started as early at 6.15am.
A commuter said at around 7.20am that he had been on the train since 6.35am, with the train only moving one station.
Another observed a "big crowd" at the TEL platform of Outram Park MRT station, adding that there were conflicting instructions given by staff on whether commuters could board the trains.
This comes after a disruption to train services between Aljunied and Tanah Merah on the East-West Line on Tuesday night.
At around 11pm, a fault in the uninterruptible power supply system caused a signalling failure, president of SMRT trains Lam Sheau Kai said.
"Our staff were immediately deployed to assist commuters, and engineers were on-site to carry out rectification works," Mr Lam said.
SMRT later said at 4.30am that trains on the East-West Line had resumed normal operation.
In July, a signalling fault caused delays on the TEL, with services between Napier and Great World stations coming to a halt for over an hour.
The TEL was hit with three disruptions in a week in December and January. SMRT said that the delays were unrelated.
Operator SMRT was fined S$2.4 million (US$1.9 million) by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for lapses which led to a six-day disruption along the East-West Line in September 2024.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.